Larry Cordle’s Give Me Jesus coming soon

Since Larry Cordle’s last CD release in 2014, All-Star Duets, he’s had a rough go. A diagnosis of chronic lymphatic leukemia was delivered last spring, followed by treatment, which slowed progress on his upcoming album, an all-Gospel project called Give Me Jesus.

Larry’s leukemia is now in remission, and he is proud to announce that the new record is set to release next week. It contains 13 songs, plus a 12-page booklet with lyrics and details about each one.

Pre-orders are enabled now on his web site, or by sending a check or money order for $17 to:

Larry Cordle

P.O. Box 792

Hendersonville, TN 37077

Give Me Jesus is slated for a March 28 release.

And if you’re in Nashville, don’t forget that Cord plays every Monday night at The Station Inn with Val Story and Carl Jackson, plus a revolving country/bluegrass band which usually features pedal steel great Doug Jernigan with Mike Bub on bass and Larry Atamanuik on drums.

Here’s a video of them from last year.