Notes From Gettysburg, August 2019

It’s no secret to regular readers that the Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival is one of my two favorite stops of the year, the other being IBMA’s World of Bluegrass in Raleigh every fall.

The festival is just an hour from home, features a powerful and eclectic lineup, and gives me twice-yearly fixes of Moe’s catfish and Antietam Dairy ice cream, and a chance to catch up with some of my favorite vendors.

And there’s always news to be found and fun to be had with the artists. Here are some of the nuggets from notebook from the August edition.

——-

Some day, Junior Sisk and Michael Cleveland are going to be on the Gettysburg bill at the same time, and we can settle an argument once and for all.

The question: Which bluegrass star has the quickest wit.

I’m not sure of the answer, but I’m pretty certain the judges would need a stopwatch that measures milliseconds.

Last year, Cleveland made a claim for the crown with a remark that wasn’t only lightning fast, but also disarmingly self-deprecating. After a band member said he brought his Speedo and couldn’t wait to jump in the pool off to one side of the stage, Cleveland noted that sometimes it’s a blessing to be blind.

Sisk made his play this year. A request for a t-shirt in a size that wasn’t on display sent Junior’s fiddler Doug Bartlett crawling under the table to dig through a box. When he emerged from under the table with the proper size, the fan told his wife over the phone that it was found by “the world’s greatest fiddler.” Bartlett looked at me with a grin and said, “Make sure you print that.”

But Bartlett’s moment of glory ended quickly when Junior got a pained look and spouted, “Stuart Duncan was here? Wish someone had told me.”

——-