Blue Moon Over Texas from Williamson Branch

When you think of the things we love about bluegrass music, youthful energy, experienced performers, and family harmony are certainly there near the top of the list. And you get all three from Williamson Branch, a group featuring veteran grasser Kevin Williamson with his wife, Debbie, and their three talented daughters.

The eldest girl, Melody, is out front on their latest single on Pinecastle Records, Blue Moon Over Texas. Her pure, sweet voice is perfect for this song from David Stewart, Jerry Lasiter, and Earl Clark, supported in a driving bluegrass style by father Kevin on guitar, sister Kadence on bass, mom Debbie on mandolin, and Anthony Howell on banjo. Melody also lays down the fiddle.

Blue Moon Over Texas is set to be the opening track on the next Williamson Branch album, Classy, Sassy, Bluegrassy, due October 25 from Pinecastle. It’s a perfect fit for their highly polished, positive grass vibe that knocks ’em dead wherever the band performs. You have to see this bunch live to fully appreciate their talents. They may be tiny, but they are mighty.

Have a listen…

You can get the single now wherever you stream or download music online. It is available to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.