Rollin’ Hills Bluegrass Show coming to north Mississippi

Kudzu 104.9 FM in Iuka, MS has announced the imminent debut of a new bluegrass program, set to run on Saturday mornings starting on September 7.

The Rollin’ Hills Bluegrass Show will be hosted by Mike Garrett and Paul Adams (Mike & Brother Paul), both well known grassers in the station’s coverage region, which includes north Mississippi and Alabama, and southern Tennessee. Both are bluegrass musicians, with many years of performing experience, and a deep knowledge of the music and the people who make it.

In fact Paul had been the banjo player for many years with the show’s previous hosts, Bud and Hazel Huddleston. He had been a member of their Shady Valley Bluegrass band. They had hosted a weekend bluegrass show on 104.9 for some time, and were beloved in the area, but both are now deceased.

Mike is a reso-guitarist who has played in Mississippi most of his life, including with Wayne Jerrolds & Savannah Grass.

Since the Huddlestons passed, there has been no grass on the air locally, so Mike and Paul are excited to bring it back starting next month. They are eager to receive recordings from bluegrass artists all over the country.

CDs should be sent to:

Rollin’ Hills Bluegrass Show

PO Box 572

Ripley, MS 38663

You can also contact them by email or phone (662-587-2731).

The Rollin’ Hills Bluegrass Show will air from 8:00-10:00 a.m. (CDT) on Saturdays, and can be heard in their broadcast coverage area at 104.9 FM, or via online streaming.