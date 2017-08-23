Nope – Russell Moore not hospitalized

Unfortunately, a story has been circulating online today saying that Russell Moore, fearless leader of bluegrass supergroup IIIrd Tyme Out, has been hospitalized with a serious infection.

While it is not true that Russell is in the hospital, he was diagnosed today with inflammation in his left elbow resulting from an infection, a bursal abscess. In the doctor’s office he was treated with IV antibiotics, and sent home where he is doing fine. The doctor recommended that he give the elbow a week to heal, so this weekend’s shows at the Ocean Lakes festival in South Carolina and the Mansfield Jamfest in Ohio had to be cancelled.

Lonesome River Band will fill their Friday slot in Myrtle Beach, and The Grascals will take Saturday’s in Mansfield.

Bottom line… Russell is fine, just giving the elbow some rest. He and the band will be back next week full strength. He was never in the hospital, as his publicist Kimberly Williams confirmed to us just a few minutes ago.

No need to send flowers – just don’t grab him by the elbow next time you see him!