Hold Your Head Up High video from Hank, Pattie & The Current

To celebrate the release of their second album, Hank, Pattie & The Current have released a live video of the title track, Hold Your Head Up High.

The North Carolina band was formed to write and record contemporary vocal music using the instruments of the traditional bluegrass band, while not limiting themselves to the common forms associated with the style. Hank Smith on banjo, and Pattie Hopkins Kinlaw on fiddle and lead vocals, have assembled a group with this same philosophy in mind. E. Scott Warren is on bass, Ben Parker on guitar, and Robert Thornhill on mandolin.

Though their music is quite different, it would seem that Hank and Pattie emulate the approach taken by Punch Brothers, writing and arranging original music that is more carefully orchestrated than what you would find in bluegrass. And like Punch Brothers, they record live in the studio as a group, as opposed to using isolation booths.

The new video is the actual recording session for Hold Your Head Up High, where they were assisted by an additional string section in the studio.

Hold Your Head Up High is available now on Robust Records wherever CDs or downloads are sold.