Nominees announced for 2019 BMAI awards

The Bluegrass Music Association of Iowa has announced the nominees for their 4th annual BMAI Awards. They were chosen by a vote of the organization’s membership, and winners will be announced throughout the day on November 2 during the 10th annual Honey Creek Festival in Moravia, IA.

And the nominees are…

Band of the Year

Baker Family

Kody Norris Show

Lori King & Junction 63

Roe Family Singers

Guitar Player of the Year

Galen Briggs

Greg Blake

Joe King

Tom Williamson

Bass Player of the Year

Elijah Baker

Eric Paulson

Lori King

Wyatt Harman

Mandolin Player of the Year

Carina Baker

Darrell Turnbull

Kaitlyn Briggs

Kevin Amburgey

Fiddle Player of the Year

Annie Savage

Ashlyn Briggs

Kyle Murphy

Trustin Baker

Banjo Player of the Year

Darin Manson

Mark Hargrove

Quillan Roe

Scott Amos

Dobro Player of the Year

Dan Bowers

Kipp Anderegg

Max Cooley

Roger Kenaston

Female Vocalist of the Year

Carina Baker

Cheyenne Dalton

Kelli Kingrey

Lori King

Male Vocalist of the Year

Greg Blake

Joe King

Nick Alberty

Quillan Roe

Songwriter of the Year

Dan Nieto

Kelli Kingrey

Quillan Roe

Taylor Amos-Robinson

BMAI Band of the Year (Overall)

Baker Family

Greg Blake Band

Roe Family Singers

Spring Street

Album of the Year

Teaching, Learning, Loving by Annie Savage

In God We Trust by Spring Street

Reflections by Tony Rook Band

Entertainer(s) of the Year

Baker Family

Bluegrass Blondies

Kody Norris Show

Roe Family Singers

The Honey Creek Festival is held at the Honey Creek Resort, on Rathbun Lake in south central Iowa. The indoor facility features plenty of room for jamming and workshops, plus a large concert space. The Resort offers rooms in the main lodge, as well as 28 luxury cottages, RV camping space, and a full service restaurant.

Music runs from October 31 through November 2, with ticket, entertainment, and reservation details found online.

Congratulations and best of luck to all the nominees!