Nominees announced for 2019 BMAI awards

The Bluegrass Music Association of Iowa has announced the nominees for their 4th annual BMAI Awards. They were chosen by a vote of the organization’s membership, and winners will be announced throughout the day on November 2 during the 10th annual Honey Creek Festival in Moravia, IA.
And the nominees are…
Band of the Year
- Baker Family
- Kody Norris Show
- Lori King & Junction 63
- Roe Family Singers
Guitar Player of the Year
- Galen Briggs
- Greg Blake
- Joe King
- Tom Williamson
Bass Player of the Year
- Elijah Baker
- Eric Paulson
- Lori King
- Wyatt Harman
Mandolin Player of the Year
- Carina Baker
- Darrell Turnbull
- Kaitlyn Briggs
- Kevin Amburgey
Fiddle Player of the Year
- Annie Savage
- Ashlyn Briggs
- Kyle Murphy
- Trustin Baker
Banjo Player of the Year
- Darin Manson
- Mark Hargrove
- Quillan Roe
- Scott Amos
Dobro Player of the Year
- Dan Bowers
- Kipp Anderegg
- Max Cooley
- Roger Kenaston
Female Vocalist of the Year
- Carina Baker
- Cheyenne Dalton
- Kelli Kingrey
- Lori King
Male Vocalist of the Year
- Greg Blake
- Joe King
- Nick Alberty
- Quillan Roe
Songwriter of the Year
- Dan Nieto
- Kelli Kingrey
- Quillan Roe
- Taylor Amos-Robinson
BMAI Band of the Year (Overall)
- Baker Family
- Greg Blake Band
- Roe Family Singers
- Spring Street
Album of the Year
- Teaching, Learning, Loving by Annie Savage
- In God We Trust by Spring Street
- Reflections by Tony Rook Band
Entertainer(s) of the Year
- Baker Family
- Bluegrass Blondies
- Kody Norris Show
- Roe Family Singers
The Honey Creek Festival is held at the Honey Creek Resort, on Rathbun Lake in south central Iowa. The indoor facility features plenty of room for jamming and workshops, plus a large concert space. The Resort offers rooms in the main lodge, as well as 28 luxury cottages, RV camping space, and a full service restaurant.
Music runs from October 31 through November 2, with ticket, entertainment, and reservation details found online.
Congratulations and best of luck to all the nominees!