Announcing the Dara Denman Agency

Dara Denman has announced the formation of her new agency, which will represent bluegrass artists.

There can be no doubt that Dara knows bluegrass. She grew up in a bluegrass household – her dad was an early guitar and mandolin picker with Alison Krauss – and has played mandolin and sung in a number of bands. Denman was a singer and primary songwriter with Blue Mafia, which she had formed with her ex-husband, Tony Wray.

She starts out with a pretty impressive roster, which is sure to grow in short order. Dara is now handling booking for The Clay Hess Band, Hammertowne, and Rumbletown, which is her family’s group, with whom she also performs.

Dara tells us that when she and Tony split up, it resulted in some serious soul searching.

“I found myself really struggling to find a purpose again. No more marriage, no more Blue Mafia (which was like my child), and I felt a little lost. Maybe TMI but it’s the truth.

Then Clay Hess contacted me out of the blue about a month ago. He asked if I’d be interested in handling his bookings. I immediately said yes! Clay is one of my favorite people on the planet, and a phenomenal musician. I appreciated so much that he thought enough of me to ask me to represent him.

I posted about working with Clay, and soon after Hammertowne contacted me. Now I love this group of guys like they’re my own family, and it just felt right. I thought, ‘Okay God, I’ve been still long enough, and now I’m moving.’

I finally feel passionate about something again, and I’m so excited to be back involved with the music that is such a huge part of who I am.”

A new web site for the Dara Denman Agency is in the works, but in the meantime, she can be contacted through Facebook, or by email.

This is one hard working lady, so you can expect her to do big things, and make a serious mark in the bluegrass world.