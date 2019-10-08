When I Wake Up To Sleep No More from The Gospel Plowboys

Morning Glory Music, the Gospel imprint of the Mountain Fever Music Group, has released a new single today from The Gospel Plowboys. This popular sextet from North Carolina are easily recognizable by their distinctive stage attire – denim bibs, white shirts and red ties – their lasting witness, and their uplifting bluegrass Gospel music.

Today’s single is taken from the Plowboys upcoming Morning Glory project, When The Crops Are Laid By, and is among the most beloved songs in the Gospel tradition. When I Wake Up To Sleep No More is among the hundreds written by Marion Easterling, a prolific composer who died in 1989. It has been recorded dozens of times by bluegrass and southern Gospel artists, and the Plowboys give it a typically joyful rendering in the 4 part, call-and-response style.

The Gospel Plowboys are Michael Jenkins on guitar, David Brown on guitar, Andrew Brown on bass, Chris Miller on guitar, Charles Honeycutt on banjo, and Alec McAllister on fiddle. Though he passed away last year, the band still honors their founder, David Murph, as one of the family. They have left the mandolin spot in the group vacant in his honor.

When I Wake Up To Sleep No More is available now in digital form wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

Look for When The Crops Are Laid By on November 1. The album was produced at Mountain Fever Studio by Amanda Cook, and engineered and mixed by Aaron Ramsey.