Nofugrass 2019 report

This report from the 3rd annual Nofugrass in Spain comes from Lluis Gomez, noted Spanish banjo player and teacher.

Bluegrass and old time music is growing in Spain, with more musicians, festivals, and fans every year. Case in point is Nofugrass Fest, an annual festival now in it’s third year that takes place in Nofuentes, a small village in Burgos with only 144 residents, although the population usually increases on weekends and in the summertime.

Let me explain a little bit of history about this three year old festival. Once upon a time… hehe!!

Josemari Pulido and his wife, Estibaliz Corcuera, had a house in Nofuentes and spent their weekends and summers there. Josemari is a banjo player who played with several different bands in the Basque Country. Several years ago, I started to visit Josemari and Estibaliz at their house in Nofuentes with our good friend, Agus Zubiaga, a banjo player and luthier. Since we were all good friends, of course we took our instruments with us. It was a big surprise to see the reaction of the people of the village listening to the bluegrass music we played: they loved it!

The summer of 2016 was the first spark of inspiration for the festival, specifically with the visit of Chris Luquette, the guitar player of Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen. Chris came to Spain for a visit, and we had been playing in Barcelona and around Burgos before we spent a few days off in Nofuentes. In just a few seconds, the people of the village were in love with Chris and his music — it was great!