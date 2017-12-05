Nightflyer signs with Pinecastle Records

Pinecastle Records has announced the signing of Ohio’s Nightflyer to the label. They will release the band’s third album in 2018.

Nightflyer was formed when Gospel singer and guitarist Richard Propps hooked up with bluegrass pro, mandolinist Rick Hayes, to start a new group. Propps had many years on the Southern Gospel circuit, and Hayes was fresh off several years touring with The Gibson Brothers. They roped in Ronnie Stewart on banjo, Tony Kakaris on bass, and Tim Jackson on reso-guitar.

Now, several years later, they are quite popular on the central US bluegrass circuit. They are hoping to expand to more nationwide touring through their relationship with Pinecastle.

To celebrate the signing, the band has released a Christmas single, and are offering it as a free download from their web site. It’s an a capella quartet version of the lovely 19th century carol, O Holy Night, recorded by nearly every singer of note, and now by Nightflyer as well.

Here’s a taste…

The free download is available online.