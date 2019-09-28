Nick Chandler talks new band and new material

Nick Chandler and Delivered were an official IBMA showcase artist and exhibitor this year, and he has been busy breaking in a new band to learn the material, and planning for a recording project in the near future. Nick, from Asheville, NC and a regular at IBMA, talks at length about how he finds and works a new song until it is right for him and the band.

Nick says it is all about the ride of the song to differentiate it from others on a release, or in a set.

Nick is also busy with a Toys for Tots benefit in October at the Feed & Seed in Fletcher, North Carolina. He said he kind of grew up in a poor family and remembers what it’s like, so he’s happy to donate his time so some kids can get some toys on Christmas morning.

You can click on the link below to hear the entire interview taken at the Raleigh Convention Center which includes an anonymous banjo player in the background.