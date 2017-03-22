Nick Chandler and Delivered to Poor Mountain Records

Poor Mountain Records has announced the addition of Nick Chandler and Delivered to their roster of artists. The bluegrass Gospel group is based in Weaverville, NC and specializes in strong three-part harmony.

The band has been touring professionally since 2009 with some of the finest bluegrass musicians in western North Carolina in tow. Nick, who is a four-time North Carolina mandolin champion, has worked with a number of bands in the area, including Asheville Grass and Silvercreek, and has recorded with Bobby Hicks, Tony Rice, and Jimmy Fortune.

Chandler says that he and the guys are ready to get to work on a new project.

“We are honored to partner with Poor Mountain Records to further our career and shoot for the stars! We feel it’s the right time and Jonathan Buckner and Rick Dollar are the right guys!”

Their upcoming Poor Mountain CD will be the band’s first non-Gospel bluegrass recording.

Jonathon Buckner with Poor Mountain Records says that people will be surprised when they are first exposed to Chandler’s strong vocals.

“We are thrilled that this will be Nick’s first secular CD. He is one great talent that many have yet to hear.”



Look for more details coming soon.