Nick Chandler and Delivered help out Toys for Tots

Posted on by John Lawless

Last night at the Feed & Seed in Fletcher, NC, Nick Chandler & Delivered and White Rock Revival played a concert to benefit Toys for Tots in western North Carolina.

Both bands donated their time, and Phillip Trees likewise donated the use of the venue, allowing Nick and crew to raise enough money to ensure that 75 children in their region have gifts under the tree this Christmas.

Nick’s wife, Trudy, who manages the band, tells us that their goal is to make this an annual benefit, with plans to go a little bigger each year.

“For our first event I think that is pretty amazing. I am hoping we can grow this event each year, and the more that people know about it the more likely we are to maybe get a sponsor or two and make it even bigger. It really is a great cause, and one that is very close to Nick’s heart.

He has been trying to put together a benefit like this, and after partnering with Toys for Tots here in Western North Carolina, we finally made it happen.”

Well done all!

  • White Rock Revival plays a Toys for Tots benefit in Flechter, NC (10/17/19)
  • Nick Chandler & Delivered play a Toys for Tots benefit in Flechter, NC (10/17/19)
  • Nick Chandler & Delivered play a Toys for Tots benefit in Flechter, NC (10/17/19)
  • Grand finale with Nick Chandler & Delivered and White Rock Revival at the Toys for Tots benefit in Flechter, NC (10/17/19)
  • Nick and Trudy Chandler with members of Delivered and White Rock Revival at the Toys for Tots benefit in Flechter, NC (10/17/19)

