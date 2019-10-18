Calling’ Your Name video from The Grascals

Mountain Home Music has just released a music video for Callin’ Your Name, the latest single for their current album from The Grascals, Straighten The Curves.

The song features the newest Grascal, Chris Davis, on a song written by Larry Cordle and Chris Austin, which Cord pitched directly to Davis. The rest of the band agreed that it was a good’n, and gave it the trademark Grascals sound.

Along with Davis, the band includes Kristin Scott Benson on banjo, John Bryan on guitar, Terry Smith on bass, Danny Roberts on mandolin, and Adam Haynes on fiddle.

Straighten The Curves is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and on CD directly from the band.