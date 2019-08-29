NewTown to Mountain Fever Records

Mountain Fever Records, located in southwest Virginia’s scenic Blue Ridge mountains, has announced the signing of Kentucky’s popular NewTown to the label.

The Lexington-based group is built around the husband-and-wife team of Kati Penn Williams and Jr. Williams, the two primary singers in the group. For the past ten years they have been turning out high quality contemporary bluegrass with a biting edge, centered on the choice of clever songs that suit their distinctive voices.

The couple has also created a clever and entertaining stage presence with exaggerated bickering and fussing with one another between numbers. Junior plays the cynical, smug, know-it-all husband and Kati the eye-rolling spouse.

Plans are to get the group into the studio soon, with hopes for some new music to be released early in 2020.

Speaking for the group, Kati says that they are delighted to join the Mountain Fever family.

“We’re looking forward to working with Mountain Fever on our next project, and can’t wait to get in the studio and get started.”

With Kati and Jr. in NewTown are Jared Hensley on guitar, Travis Anderson on bass, and Mitchell Cannon on mandolin. Kati plays fiddle and Jr. banjo.

Here are a couple of recent NewTown videos. First, Heart of Stone, written by Tyler Childers…

… and Noami Wise, from Donna Hughes.

Look for more news about the next NewTown project in the coming months.