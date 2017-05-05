New video from The Cody Sisters

The Cody Sisters, a pair of teen siblings from Colorado who perform regularly in the Denver area, are a young group you’ll want to keep an eye on.

Megan (14) plays guitar, and Maddie (12) is on mandolin. Their dad, Steve, plays the bass but it’s the girls who are the impetus behind this band. They have been studying with professional instructors Randy McSpadden and Aaron McCloskey this past few years, and have recorded a 7-track CD which should be released early next month. It contains a number of bluegrass covers, and a couple that Maddie has written.

The girls have produced a video of one of the tracks, a medley with a minor key version of the old favorite, You Are My Sunshine, matched with the Vassar Clements classic, Lonesome Fiddle Blues. You can get a taste of their sister harmony as well as their picking skills.

Well done, ladies!

