New single from Jeremy Garrett on Organic Records

In his regular role with Infamous Stringdusters, Jeremy Garrett wields the fiddle on stage, but for his new single release from Organic Records, he’s armed with a guitar.

Garrett has just recently signed with the Asheville, NC-based label, which is an imprint of the larger Crossroads Music Group. Organic was designed to offer roots and acoustic music that is close to bluegrass and old time music, but is a bit off the beaten path.

Perfect for an artist like Jeremy who enjoys working as a solo artist when the ‘Dusters aren’t on the road.

Together they have released a new single called I Can’t Lay Your Lovin’ Down, which Garrett wrote with frequent collaborators Jon Weisberger and Josh Shilling. It will be included on his debut album for Organic to be called Circles.

The song has a dark mood, telling of a man who has a number of bad habits in his life, which he lists while admitting the one he can’t quit. Is his love another bad habit as well? You’ll have to listen and see.

Jeremy says that the song had a long road to being finished and, ultimately, released.

“I had the melody for I Can’t Lay Your Lovin’ Down kicking around for a while. I brought it to the table during a writing session with Jon and Josh. We have written several songs together now and that was one of my favorites that came out of that session.”

I Can’t Lay Your Lovin’ Down is available now for streaming or download from your favorite online services.

Look for more news about Circles in the coming months.