New location announced for Podunk Bluegrass Festival

The Podunk Bluegrass Festival has announced a new location for the popular Connecticut event, starting in August 2019.

Following this year’s festival, the five year lease Podunk had with the Hebron Lions Club expired, and the organizers were informed that the Club no longer wanted to host musical events in August. The Lions suggested a move back into July, but the festival already had contract obligations with artists for August ’19, and didn’t want to go up against the big Grey Fox fest in New York.

So the hunt for a new spot for Podunk was on, with staff searching through eastern and central parts of the state for a campground. But nothing suitable turned up, and the promoters widened their search to include Litchfield County in western Connecticut. There they found three viable options, settling on the Goshen Fairgrounds in Goshen, CT, the site of the annual Goshen Fair and many other outdoor events.

Organizers say that their new home has a larger footprint, with all the facilities necessary to host a major festival. There are plenty of electrical hookups for RVs, plus wooded areas for rough camping. It is located about an hour west of the Hebron site, on Rt. 63, with numerous additional tourist attractions nearby like wineries, breweries, a children’s museum, and a conservation center.

Everyone at Podunk is excited about this new location, and feels confident that longtime festival goers and new attendees alike will find it to be a comfortable home for a weekend of bluegrass. For those who have already purchased 2019 tickets, but will not be able to attend in Litchfield, please contact the festival by December 31, 2018 to discuss a refund.

The 2019 festival is scheduled for August 8-11, 2019.