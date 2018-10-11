Allegheny Town video from Missy Raines

Compass Records has released a second single/video from Missy Raines’ new album, Royal Traveller. This is her first largely bluegrass project in some time, and it was warmly received by audiences in Raleigh last month during the World of Bluegrass convention.

This time then video is for the opening track, one Raines wrote about the place she grew up in West Virginia. Like so many folks who move away from a rural upbringing, Missy shares some of the feelings of separation that she feels in Allegheny Town.

She keeps a cozy, downhome vibe with a series of home videos shot when she was a girl, already thumpin’ the bass and playing that bluegrass music.

Assisting on the track are Jake Stargel on guitar, David Benedict on mandolin, Stuart Duncan on fiddle, and Alison Brown on low-tuned banjo. Missy sings the lead and plays bass, with harmony vocals from Claire Lynch and Bryan McDowell.

Royal Traveller is available now wherever you download or stream your favorite music, including the Compass web site which offers both CDs and downloads in a variety of formats.