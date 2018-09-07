New director for The Earl Scruggs Center

The Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, NC has announced that Mary Beth Martin will be their new Executive Director, effective September 17.

The Center, which not only houses a museum dedicated to the life and career of Cleveland County’s most celebrated native, the great Earl Scruggs, it also serves as a community center which hosts events and concerts of interest to locals and visitors alike.

Emily Epley, the Center’s founding Director, had been on staff through the conversion of the old court house building into the new museum, and the installation of the current exhibits. She announced her intention to resign the position this past May.

Martin brings varied career experience to her new post, most recently as Compliance Coordinator for Gardner Webb University’s NCAA regulations, and currently as Assistant Vice-president for Athletics and University Advancement. She has also overseen Major Gifts for the school, and has experience in management with a MBA from Gardner Webb.

She comes into the new job with a strong appreciation for the Center’s mission.

“The Earl Scruggs Center is an exceptional place that enriches life in Cleveland County. I appreciate the previous Executive Director’s strong record of forging connections with the larger bluegrass world and building a solid reputation for the Center. I am excited about using my skills and passion to expand upon the great work that has already been done for the benefit of Cleveland County.”

Center leadership is confident that they have picked the right candidate to lead their efforts going forward. Board Chair J.T. Scruggs, who also headed up the search committee for the new Executive Director, says that he feels they have chosen wisely.

“The Center is in a good place, with a sound reputation locally, nationally and internationally. Thanks to our founding executive director Emily Epley, who submitted her resignation on May 17th effective September 1st, we have good policies and procedures in place with a capable staff which includes a curator with a masters in museum studies and as well as seasoned volunteers. We felt that Mary Beth was the candidate that would take us to the next level of excellence helping to broaden our impact in the local community while undergirding the Center with sound financial strategies.”

You can learn more about the museum and other activities at The Earl Scruggs Center online.