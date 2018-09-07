Speak Love video from The Family Sowell

The Family Sowell is a touring band of six bluegrass siblings in east Tennessee. Like many such groups, as the kids have started maturing into adulthood, their music has taken on a more serious tone, and they changed their name from The Sowell Family Pickers to something more befitting their situation.

Recording now for Poor Mountain Records, a new single from the next album, From Texas to Tennessee, was released this week. It’s their arrangement of Speak Love, written by the late country singer Joey Feek, with 18 year old mandolinist Abigail Sowell taking the lead vocal.

A video for the song is also available, which uses a series of still images of the Sowells performing, and in the various mission work they do along with their touring. Included are images from the family on their good will tours to Serbia where they played bluegrass for the refugees escaping the fighting still tearing at that nation’s fabric, and their music camps where they give ukuleles to children and teach them how to play.

Speak Love is offered for download sale wherever you find your favorite music, and from the band’s web site. Bluegrass and Gospel radio programmers can get the track from AirPlay Direct.

From Texas to Tennessee will hit later this fall on Poor Mountain Records.