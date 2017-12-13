New capo and tuner from D’Addario

D’Addario is introducing two new products in their Ned Steinberger accessory line that should be of interest to bluegrass guitarists, both to be unveiled at the January NAMM Show in Anaheim, CA.

First up is a Cradle Capo of the sort preferred by grassers, made of stainless steel with the self-centering design known in our world as the McKinney style. It can be stored behind the nut and easily moved along the neck when loosened, with direct downward string pull for best tuning and intonation. Perhaps most attractive is the suggested pricing. The NS Cradle Capo will carry a retail price of $99.95 with a likely music store price of $69.95.

They are also introducing a new miniature tuner designed for a semi-permanent mounting on the back of the headstock. The NS Clip-Free Micro Tuner should be ideal for players who hate both the look of a tuner always clipped to the headstock, or having to fish one out each time you need a tuning touch up. To mount it, simply remove one of the screws holding the tuners to the back of the headstock, and attach the tuner with the screw provided in that same screw hole. No visible tuner, no new holes.

The tuner has a color display with a built-in metronome.

Look for the NS Clip-Free Micro Tuner selling for $39.95 in January.