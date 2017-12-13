Mountain Heartache from Alex Leach

This video is for all our readers who think that the old mountain sound has gone out of bluegrass music.

Alex Leach is the banjo player and harmony vocalist with Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys. He is as country as they come, and a fine singer in the old time style. For as long as he’s been playing with II, they have performed this song, Mountain Heartache, on the show. He first recorded it on an album by that name in 2013, and it doesn’t lose a thing with age.

When The Clinch Mountain Boys performed recently at The Old Schoolhouse in Lucketts, VA, Donnie Leaman captured this video of the song. The lighting isn’t great for video, but Alex’s powerful vocal, assisted by John Rigsby, comes through just fine.

Now that’s lonesome.

Mountain Heartache is available from CD Baby.