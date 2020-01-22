Nathan Stanley to April Potter Agency

Nathan Stanley, who as the grandson of the great Dr. Ralph Stanley, represents the third generation of the Stanley sound, has announced an agreement with the April Potter Agency in Nashville. Potter and her team will assume full management and representation duties for Stanley, who has made forays into both the bluegrass and traditional country markets.

Nathan has been a figure in the bluegrass world since he was just a tyke, performing on stage with his “Paw Paw,” even before he was old enough to play an instrument. But once he was able to hold one, Ralph took great pleasure in showcasing his young protege on mandolin and guitar. Before long, he was also singing on the show as a member of the Clinch Mountain Boys, eventually taking the role his great uncle, Carter, had once played with The Stanley Brothers.

Towards the end of his grandfather’s life, Nathan even led the band when the good doctor was too ill to perform, but upon his passing, the reins of the Clinch Mountain Boys passed to Ralph II as had long been planned. Now Nathan is ready to reboot his own career with help from the Potter agency.

“I am very excited to work with such a music royalty with rich heritage such as Nathan,” shares April. “I have the utmost respect for his grandfather and his influence on the world of music and I look forward to helping Nathan carry on that legacy.”

Nathan adds, “I’m thrilled to be working with April Potter and all of her wonderful staff. She has many years of experience with booking and management and I’m looking forward to seeing what the future has in store.”

Stanley also has experience in television and the ministry, and will be exploring opportunities in those areas as well.

A new Nathan Stanley album, his 10th, is expected later this year.