John Henry Holliday from Flashback

Pinecastle Records has dropped a single this week from Flashback, the first from their next album, Blues Around My Cabin, expected in early spring.

This one offers a bit of historical fiction from guitarist Richard Bennet in a story about 19th century gunfighter, Doc Holliday. Titled John Henry Holliday, Richard also sings this song that gives a taste of the old west.

&amp;amp;lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&amp;amp;gt;﻿&amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;gt;

In addition to Bennett, Flashback includes Don Rigsby on mandolin, Stuart Wyrick on banjo, and Curt Chapman on bass.

John Henry Holliday is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

Look for Blues Around My Cabin from Pinecastle on March 27.