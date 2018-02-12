Nathan Aldridge to Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out

Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out have announced Nathan Aldridge as their new fiddler, beginning in March. He will take the spot recently vacated by Justen Haynes who left the group after a dozen years to focus on a dog training business he runs with his wife.

Aldridge comes to the band after playing this past few years with Sideline, where his brother Brian had once played mandolin. He was tutored on the road life by veteran bandmates like Steve Dilling, former IIIrd Tyme Out banjo picker, Skip Cherryholmes and Jason Moore.

Still a very young man, Nathan says that he learned the fiddle jamming as a kid with Russell’s records.

“I grew up listening and studying IIIrd Tyme Out’s music. I used to get home from school and spend all my afternoons playing along with their music until my parents got home from work. I’ve enjoyed playing with Steve and all the guys in Sideline, but I’m very excited to pursue my dream of playing with Russell & IIIrd Tyme Out!”

Moore is happy to have him on board.

“We’re very excited to see Nathan Aldridge join the band on fiddle and welcome him with open arms. He has been listening to our music for many years and has expressed his desire to be a part of our 3TO ‘family.’ We couldn’t be happier to have him here and we look forward to our journey together!!”

Look for Nathan with IIIrd Tyme Out when they resume active touring next month. They have a couple of dates still in February where they will use fill-ins, with Aldridge hopping on the bus in March.