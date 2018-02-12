Kristi Stanley to Still Blue Entertainment

Kristi Stanley & Running Blind have announced their signing with Still Blue Entertainment for both publicity services and booking representation.

Kristi, married to Ralph Stanley II, has been singing country and bluegrass music since she was in her teens. She sang with Dr. Ralph Stanley on his Clinch Mountain Sweethearts album when she was 18, but didn’t meet Ralph II until later when he was performing with his dad in Nashville. II saw her in the audience at a show in Nashville, and they met later at an after party. Two years later they were married.

Now out fronting her own bluegrass group, Stanley says that she believes in what the ladies at Still Blue can do for her.

“I’ve had the opportunity in the last year or so (by way of music) of coming in contact with some amazing people. Some of those people have become friends and some have become business partners. I’d like to welcome Ashley Davis and Sherry Brown. Not only is Ashley an amazing fiddler for our band, she is a marketing genius. Sherry wears many hats as well and juggles them all beautifully. I’m so excited to be working with this great team. They will be working hard to bring our brand of music to a venue near you.”

Brown formed the agency a few years ago primarily to represent her husband, Jeff Brown, and his group, Still Lonesome. She says that now felt like the time to expand with Kristi.

“Consideration has been given many times to growing the agency, but I felt that it had to be the right situation and benefit everyone involved. We had a very close relationship many years with the late legendary Dr. Ralph Stanley and his family. Therefore, we are very excited to be representing upcoming artist Kristi Stanley & Running Blind. This couldn’t happen at a better time with the band turning heads already, and just in time for their upcoming release on Union House Records that should hit the market this Spring. “

Running Blind consists of Randy Blevins on guitar, Vickie Austin on bass, Tommy Austin on mandolin, Ashley Davis on fiddle, Travis Houck on reso-guitar, and Chad Love on banjo.