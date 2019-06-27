Myles Walter Keogh video from Niall Toner Band

Further to our recent report about the Niall Toner Band (NTB) release of their new single, Myles Walter Keogh, a music video is now available. It was posted on June 25, 2019, what was the 143rd anniversary of the Battle of The Little Big Horn in 1876.

The video – produced, directed and filmed in black and white by Fiaz Farrelly – shows a performance of the song by the band; namely Toner (guitar, lead vocals), Johnny Gleeson (dobro, harmony vocals), Gerry Madden (mandolin), and Dick Gladney (upright bass). The banjo-player on the recording is Keith Sewell, a Nashville songwriter, multi-instrumental sideman and a long-time friend and collaborator of Toner’s.

This original song, composed by Niall Toner and Johnny Gleeson, tells the tragic story of Myles Keogh from Leighlinbridge in County Carlow, Ireland, who emigrated to America, fought on the Union side in the American Civil War and, subsequently, joined the ill-fated 7th Cavalry under General Custer. With them he died, along with almost 400 of his comrades, at the battle against Northern Plains (Lakota [Teton or Western Sioux] and Northern Cheyenne) Indians led by Sitting Bull.

Myles Walter Keogh is just one of the new songs included on the forthcoming sixth all-original album from the Niall Toner Band; Between the Stone Fox and The Culm Crusher, due for release on Avalon Records in late 2019.