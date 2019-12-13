My Old Tattoo video from Band Of Ruhks

Rebel Records has released a new music video today from the Band of Ruhks, the second single from their current album, Authentic.

It’s a clever look at the old favorite breakup song format, sung by mandolinist Don Rigsby, and written by Don along with Ronnie Bowman and Billy Droze. The singer is questioning his soon-to-be ex-wife, and asking what she will say going forward about his name tattooed on her skin. All in good fun, of course, and the video finds the guys in a tattoo parlor while Don gets the treatment. Aubrey Haynie guests on fiddle.

Rigsby says that he took inspiration for this one from Adalida, a hit back in 1994 for George Strait which had a bit of the bayou bounce.

“My Ol’ Tattoo is a song that I had been tinkering with for several years. We were having a writing session for the album at Ronnie Bowman’s place with the awesome Billy Droze, and I brought this one out. They both loved it! I had already come up with the chorus and the melody and together we added the verses. It always had a cajun feel in my mind and then when we got together to finish it, it took on a life of it’s own.”

Authentic is available now wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can find it at AirPlay Direct.