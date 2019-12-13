Calvin Lawson passes

Calvin Lawson, co-host of the popular Sunday morning bluegrass radio show, Sweet Brenda & Him, and co-promoter of the Rockahock Bluegrass Festival in Lanexa, VA, died this past Tuesday, December 10. He was 76 years of age.

Along with his wife, Brenda, Calvin has been active in bluegrass for many years, especially since he retired from RJ Reynolds and moved to Virginia from North Carolina. They also ran the Amelia Family Bluegrass Festival in Amelia, VA, which had been started by Brenda’s family.

Calvin had been ill for some time, but is suffering no longer.

Friends and family remember Lawson as a kind-hearted and deeply friendly person, whose love for bluegrass music and his wife were unbounded. He had become acquainted with a large number of people through the festivals, and among the many artists who regularly performed there. His presence will be deeply missed.

A memorial service will be held this Sunday, December 15, at the Amelia County Veteran’s Center at 2:00 p.m., with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Calvin’s memory to the Shriners Hospital for Children. A donation button is available on Brenda’s Facebook page.

R.I.P., Calvin Lawson.