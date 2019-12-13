Rhonda Vincent at Tree Lighting in New York City

On December 5, Rhonda Vincent was invited to be a part of the annual New York Stock Exchange Christmas tree lighting ceremony. This event has been a highlight on the Manhattan holiday calendar since it was started back in 1923, with people coming down to the financial district to watch the lighting of their huge tree out in front of the Exchange.

Rhonda has been invited to the Stock Exchange in the past, and has had the honor of ringing the closing bell. This is her second year being involved in the tree lighting. She joined legendary singer Dionne Warwick, the Harlem Globetrotters, Dear Evan Hansen, Miss America Nia Franklin, and performers from The Phantom of the Opera on the stage.

Last Thursday she sang three songs: Away In A Manger, Jingle Bells, and one she wrote called Dreaming Of Christmas. As it happened, a Christmas movie called The Farmer and The Belle was being filmed in New York at the same time, and Rhonda will be featured in it singing a duet with Justin Peters. It also turned out that when she sang Dreaming Of Christmas at the tree lighting, the producers liked it so well that they are considering it for inclusion in the movie.

Rhonda kindly shared some photos from her big day in the Big Apple.

And if you want to see her performance, and the whole Christmas tree lighting ceremony, you can watch in the video below. Rhonda brings the bluegrass about two and a half minutes in.