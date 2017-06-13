My Brother’s Keeper to Poor Mountain Records

Poor Mountain Records in western North Carolina has announced the signing of My Brother’s Keeper, a progressive bluegrass and Gospel group from Cincinnati.

The group is made up of three brothers – Benjamin, Titus, and Joshua Luckhaupt – who play guitar, mandolin, and fiddle respectively. Wyatt Murray is the lone non-Luckhaupt, who plays bass.

They have been burning up the southern Ohio bluegrass circuit with their contemporary, banjo-less sound that draws heavily on the brothers’ original music. Interestingly, My Brother’s Keep has just released a new album in May, The Cloud and the Clearing. Their new label will assist with promotional efforts on this project, but their first actual Poor Mountain release will be the next one.

This signing is something of a departure for Poor Mountain, who until this point have focused on traditional bluegrass and Gospel Music.

Here’s a taste of the band sound in this lyric video for Icarus, one of the songs on the latest CD.

You can learn more about My Brother’s Keeper online.