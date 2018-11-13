Musicians Against Childhood Cancer moves to a new home

One of the most popular festivals of the summer circuit is surely the annual Musicians Against Childhood Cancer, held in Ohio each July. Known to regulars simply as The MACC, the festival not only brings together fine bluegrass music with true bluegrass lovers, it raises a substantial amount of money for the St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Entertainers perform for a reduced fee to aid in this campaign, and attendees understand that a big piece of every dollar they spend is going to such a worthy cause. The festival started after promoters Darrel and Phyllis Adkins lost their young daughter to cancer more than 20 years ago, and their idea to raise money for cancer research caught fire among musicians and fans alike.

Since the beginning, The MACC has been held at the Hoover Y Park in Columbus, OH in mid-July. But they have found a new location which Darrel is sure will be seen as an upgrade to all their loyal visitors. It’s the Cardinal Center Campground in Marengo, OH, located about 30 miles north of the previous site. As a full-service campground, attendees will have access to a much wider array of facilities including an indoor rec center, pool, trap shooting, pistol range, golf cart rentals, air-conditioned cabins, a stocked pond, and more.

Darrel prepared this video to introduce the new location and explain what they will have for the 2019 festival, which is scheduled for July 24-27.

More than 40 acts are booked in for 2019, including the special tribute shows that are a hallmark of The MACC. You can see all the details online, or contact Adkins by phone at (740) 548-4199.