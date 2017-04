There’s nothing like a hot girl in a hot car… singing a hot bluegrass song.

That’s what we get in this new video from Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Mountains In Mississippi, from their latest album, Faster and Farther. It’s an absolutely gorgeous song, with harmony vocal by Vince Gill, written by Lisa Shaffer, Dennis Duff, and Jenee Fleenor.

Faster and Farther was released in February by Mountain Home Music. It should be available wherever you buy bluegrass music.