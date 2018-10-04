More photos from World of Bluegrass 2018

We’re still working our way through the myriad of images Frank Baker captured during IBMA week in Raleigh. He informed us today that he shot more than 4500 during the various events surrounding World of Bluegrass and Wide Open Bluegrass 2018.

No, we’re not going to post them all, but we do want to offer a representation of the many activities that occur there each year.

In this gallery we include photos from the membership-wide Town Hall Meeting, a number of the daytime seminars, and some more of the music presented at the Convention Center.