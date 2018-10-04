More photos from World of Bluegrass 2018

Posted on by Frank Baker

The Band of Kelleys at World of Bluegrass 2018 – photo © Frank Baker

We’re still working our way through the myriad of images Frank Baker captured during IBMA week in Raleigh. He informed us today that he shot more than 4500 during the various events surrounding World of Bluegrass and Wide Open Bluegrass 2018.

No, we’re not going to post them all, but we do want to offer a representation of the many activities that occur there each year.

In this gallery we include photos from the membership-wide Town Hall Meeting, a number of the daytime seminars, and some more of the music presented at the Convention Center.

  • Joe Mullins and the IBMA Board at World of Bluegrass 2018 - photo © Frank Baker
  • Joe Mullins and the IBMA Board at World of Bluegrass 2018 - photo © Frank Baker
  • Joe Mullins at World of Bluegrass 2018 - photo © Frank Baker
  • IBMA members at Town Hall Meeting at World of Bluegrass 2018 - photo © Frank Baker
  • IBMA members at Town Hall Meeting at World of Bluegrass 2018 - photo © Frank Baker
  • IBMA members at Town Hall Meeting at World of Bluegrass 2018 - photo © Frank Baker
  • Asking questions at Town Hall Meeting during World of Bluegrass 2018 - photo © Frank Baker
  • Asking questions at Town Hall Meeting during World of Bluegrass 2018 - photo © Frank Baker
  • Asking questions at Town Hall Meeting during World of Bluegrass 2018 - photo © Frank Baker
  • The Price Sisters at World of Bluegrass 2018 - photo © Frank Baker
  • Kristy Cox at World of Bluegrass 2018 - photo © Frank Baker
  • Kristy Cox at World of Bluegrass 2018 - photo © Frank Baker
  • Griff Martin with Kristy Cox at World of Bluegrass 2018 - photo © Frank Baker
  • John Duncan with Kristy Cox at World of Bluegrass 2018 - photo © Frank Baker
  • Kristy Cox at World of Bluegrass 2018 - photo © Frank Baker
  • Kristy Cox at World of Bluegrass 2018 - photo © Frank Baker
  • Jeanette Williams at World of Bluegrass 2018 - photo © Frank Baker
  • Johnny Williams at World of Bluegrass 2018 - photo © Frank Baker
  • Rusty Breedlove with Johnny and Jeanette Williams at World of Bluegrass 2018 - photo © Frank Baker
  • Daniel Kelley with Band of Kelleys at World of Bluegrass 2018 - photo © Frank Baker
  • Band of Kelleys at World of Bluegrass 2018 - photo © Frank Baker
  • Band of Kelleys at World of Bluegrass 2018 - photo © Frank Baker
  • Bethany Kelley with Band of Kelleys at World of Bluegrass 2018 - photo © Frank Baker
  • Cory Walker with Band of Kelleys at World of Bluegrass 2018 - photo © Frank Baker
  • Jacob Moore with Band of Kelleys at World of Bluegrass 2018 - photo © Frank Baker
  • Victoria Kelley with Band of Kelleys at World of Bluegrass 2018 - photo © Frank Baker
  • Victoria Kelley with Band of Kelleys at World of Bluegrass 2018 - photo © Frank Baker
  • Colebrook Road at World of Bluegrass 2018 - photo © Frank Baker
  • Jesse Eisenbise with Colebrook Road at World of Bluegrass 2018 - photo © Frank Baker
  • Mark Rast with Colebrook Road at World of Bluegrass 2018 - photo © Frank Baker
  • Wade Yankey with Colebrook Road at World of Bluegrass 2018 - photo © Frank Baker
  • Jeff Campbell with Colebrook Road at World of Bluegrass 2018 - photo © Frank Baker
  • Co-writing seminar at World of Bluegrass 2018 - photo © Frank Baker
  • Jon Weisberger at the co-writing seminar at World of Bluegrass 2018 - photo © Frank Baker
  • Thomm Jutz at the co-writing seminar at World of Bluegrass 2018 - photo © Frank Baker
  • Shannon Slaughter at the co-writing seminar at World of Bluegrass 2018 - photo © Frank Baker
  • Cathy Fink at the diversity seminar at World of Bluegrass 2018 - photo © Frank Baker
  • Marion Levy at the diversity seminar at World of Bluegrass 2018 - photo © Frank Baker
  • Dversity seminar at World of Bluegrass 2018 - photo © Frank Baker
  • Eric Lindberg at the diversity seminar at World of Bluegrass 2018 - photo © Frank Baker
  • Doni Zasloff and Eric Lindberg at the diversity seminar at World of Bluegrass 2018 - photo © Frank Baker

