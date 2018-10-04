Glory Bound drops for The Wooks

These days, most of the alt-bluegrass, or grassicana, bands come from the Pacific Northwest, Canada, or the big cities of the upper midwest. But The Wooks developed their unique contemporary sound in the Bluegrass State, and then took it to the Rockies where they won the RockyGrass Band competition in 2016, and placed in the Telluride contest last year, before being selected as an official Bluegrass Ramble showcase act during the IBMA’s World of Bluegrass convention in Raleigh.

The Wooks are CJ Cain on guitar, Harry Clark on mandolin, Arthur Hancock on guitar, Roddy Puckett on bass, and George Guthrie on banjo.

A new album, Glory Bound, is due to hit October 12 on the band’s private label. Pre-orders are available online, and they have created a teaser video where the guys introduce themselves, before launching into the track. It shows them in the studio with Rickey Wasson recording the album.

You can learn more about The Wooks, and follow their performance schedule, online.