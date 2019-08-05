Milwaukee Blues video from Appalachian Road Show

Charlie Poole has been getting a good bit of attention these days in bluegrass, 88 years after he died in 1931. The banjo picker and singer from North Carolina was a very popular string band entertainer in the 1920s, but died at 39 from alcohol poisoning as the depression was starting to take a bite out of his record sales and touring career.

Today Appalachian Road Show has a new music video for one of Charlie’s biggest numbers, Milwaukee Blues, complete with their trademark vintage clothing and a train theme to match the lyrics of the song. It’s included on their self-titled debut album from Billy Blue Records.

They sing it as a duet between Barry Abernathy and Darell Webb, with plenty of hot fiddling from Jim VanCleve.

Other members of the Road Show featured in the video are Todd Phillips on bass and Zack Snyder on guitar. Scott Godsey directed the video, which was edited by Bryce Free.

The album is available now wherever you download or stream music online.