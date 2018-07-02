Mikaya Taylor honored by her Kentucky home

We have written before about teen bluegrass singer Mikaya Taylor, who got her start on YouTube a few years ago.

It’s become a familiar story by now. People enjoyed the simple videos she posted online, and soon there was a demand for her to perform live. So she put a band together with the help and support of her family, and plays shows close to home in Kentucky, as often as a 13-year-old can manage. A debut single was released last year, I Never Really Knew Him, about her absent father and how he has affected her life by not being available.

Despite the sadness implied in the single, Mikaya is an irrepressibly cheerful and upbeat young lady, and she loves bluegrass music with her full heart and soul.

Last month, she was delighted and completely surprised to be named a Commonwealth Ambassador of Kentucky at a show where she was singing. The performance was in honor of military veterans, and people from the Kentucky Secretary of State’s office showed up and presented her with a letter from the Secretary, Alison Lundergan Grimes. They said that they had had their eye on Mikaya for some time, and that she deserved the recognition for her outstanding character and for always being an example to others for her giving and loving heart.

They further said that she has the voice of an angel, and no matter where she sings, she is constantly touching someone with her music. They also recognized Taylor for being able to make people feel emotions in their heart, and noted that people everywhere are falling in love with her. High praise, indeed!

The official description from the state web site reads…

The Commonwealth Ambassador Award is presented to any person who demonstrates exceptional character and citizenship through their contributions to the community, Kentucky or nation.

Well done, Mikaya. You make bluegrass music proud!

Here are a few pictures from the presentation at the Military Freedom Festival in Nicolasville, KY on June 9.