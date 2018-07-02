Darin & Brooke sing Louvin Brothers on new single

Mountain Home Music Company continues their summer of singles with a new one from Darin & Brooke Aldridge. This is time it’s a classic from the Louvin Brothers catalog, Everytime You Leave, also famously covered by Don Everly and Emmylou Harris in 1979.

As you might expect, the Aldridges give it a tender, bluegrass-inflected flavor, assisted by Jimmy Fortune with a third vocal part on the choruses. Close harmony singing doesn’t get much better than this, coupled with gorgeous mountain scenery in this video representation.

The single is available now to radio programmers from AirPlay Direct, and for purchase from popular download sites.

Darin & Brooke will pick up their summer tour again in late July, with a trip to Ireland and the Appalachian & Bluegrass Music Festival in Omagh come September, and another string of dates with John Cowan. See full details online.

