I Never Really Knew Him video from Mikaya Taylor

We’ve featured 12 year old bluegrass singer Mikaya Taylor here in the past, remarking on the rare degree of control she has over her singing voice at such a young age.

Since being introduced to the bluegrass world through a series of home videos a year or so ago, the Kentucky songstress has embarked on a touring and recording career with her own group, Raging River. She has appeared on stages throughout the southeast, including multiple radio and television spots, and is winning fans wherever she goes.

Her current single, I Never Really Knew Him, tells a big part of the story of her life and how she feels the loss of her father who left their family when she was a toddler. The song was written by Barbara Owens, based on what Mikaya told her about missing her dad, who as the song says, she never even knew.

It’s a poignant story, especially from someone so young, and Taylor says that she hopes it might help other young people deal with this sort of situation in their own lives.

Have a listen in this photo video she has just released.

The single can be purchased as a download online, and it is available to radio programmers at Airplay Direct.