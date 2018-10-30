Master’s Standing By video drops for King James Boys

Pinecastle Records has released a new music video from The King James Boys featuring one of the tracks from their current album, Time To Go Home.

These Boys are the real deal, singing old time bluegrass Gospel with faith and feeling. Formed in 1994 to sing primarily at their church, they gradually expanded their focus and now tour throughout their native South Carolina and surrounding states. Since ’94 they have recorded ten other albums, all still in print and available online.

For the new single, they have selected The Master’s Standing By, written by Mike Upright and Delana Fox, and sung by guitarist Randy Spencer. The video finds them singing the song on the bus, shot and edited by Pinecastle’s video folks at Bonfire Recording Company.

In addition to Spencer, you’ll see regular band members Cole Spencer on bass, Milom Williams on mandolin, Curtis Lewis on banjo, and Jeff Dover on bass vocals.

Time To Go Home can be found online wherever you get bluegrass music.