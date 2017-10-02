Martin donates Outlaw Dreadnaught to benefit Bluegrass Trust Fund

Cf Martin and the IBMA have teamed up to offer a new CS-Outlaw-2017 guitar at auction, with all proceeds going to the Bluegrass Trust Fund whose mission is to assist members of the professional bluegrass community in emergency financial need.

The guitar is a new limited edition model, with a run of only 100 anticipated. It is essentially a mahogany copy of Martin’s famed herringbone D-28, the holy grail for bluegrass guitarists. It is built with an Adirondack spruce top, utilizing Martin’s Vintage Tone aging system and hide glue contrsuction, just like the old days. The top bracing is forward shifted, again like the old herringbones.

The retail value of the CS-Outlaw-2017 is $6999, and since the proceeds are going to the Trust Fund, the value of the winning bid will be tax-deductible to the new owner.

eBay is hosting the auction, which is open until Thursday at 10:00 p.m. The current bid is $3150, as of Monday morning. Full details about the guitar, including additional photos and the terms of the auction, can be found online.

Make a bid to purchase this fine instrument as a tax-deductible donation, and know that you will be helping a bluegrasser at a difficult time.