Mac Wiseman to Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame

The Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame has announced that the legendary Mac Wiseman will be part of its 2017 class of inductees, to be honored in a ceremony this Saturday, June 10th. Wiseman will be inducted in the “Nationally Known Artist” category, joining contemporaries like Earl Scruggs and Doc Watson.

As one of the last living members of the “first generation” of bluegrass music, Wiseman is known in bluegrass circles for his work with Bill Monroe and Flatt and Scruggs, as well as his solo work. Songs like I Wonder How the Old Folks Are at Home and ‘Tis Sweet to Be Remembered, that are now classics, first came to prominence thanks to his “voice with a heart.” Wiseman also made quite an impact on the country music industry, leading Dot Records for a time and helping found the Country Music Association. He is a member of both the International Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame showcases the musical heritage of the Blue Ridge Mountains, which extend from northern Georgia through Virginia. It focuses on a wide variety of genres of music and features both museum exhibits as well as the annual Hall of Fame induction celebration. It is located in Wilkesboro, North Carolina, in the Wilkes County Heritage Museum. The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held at the Stone Center for Performing Arts, also in Wilkesboro.

Congratulations to Mac – he’s certainly deserving of the honor!