Folks at The Crooked Road, Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail, are in a jolly mood this morning. Not only is their showpiece celebration, Mountains Of Music Homecoming, starting today across southwestern Virginia, they have just learned that the Kickstarter campaign to fund their upcoming Crooked Road Guitar Sampler CD, A Century Of Heritage Guitar Music, was successful.

The two-CD set will include 51 tracks of classic and contemporary recordings of Appalachian guitar music, reaching back to icons like Maybelle Carter and Pop Stoneman, and presenting modern artists like Tony Collins and Sammy Shelor.

Take a look at the track listing to see what the album holds…

DISC A



1) Maybelle Carter – The Cannon-Ball

2) Lesley Riddle – Motherless Children

3) Jesse McReynolds – The Turkey Derby

4) James Alan Shelton and George Shuffler – Banks of the Ohio

5) E. C. Ball – Pretty Polly

6) Wayne Henderson – Sally Anne

7) Scott Fore – Barnyard Funk

8) Doug Rorrer – Don’t Let Your Deal Go Down

9) Tony Collins – Sheebeg and Sheemore

10) J. C. Poff – Jaybird Boogie

11) Stephen Tarter and Harry Gay – Unknown Blues

12) Josh Pickett – Nine Pound Hammer

13) King Edward Smith – King Edward Blues

14) Matt Bright – Salt Creek

15) Mac Traynham – In The Blue Hills Of Virginia

16) Dean Jackson – I Gave My Love A Cherry (The Riddle Song)

17) Fields Ward – Riley And Spencer

18) Will Jones – Cash’s Last Ride

19) Sammy Shelor – A Wound Time Can’t Erase

20) Archie Edwards – The Road Is Rough And Rocky

21) Nick Weitzenfeld – Cluck Ole Hen

22) Olen Gardner – Shady Grove

23) J. C. Pierce – The Ballad Of Caty Sage

24) Claiborne Woodall – Farewell Blues

25) Jackson Cunningham – Would You Care



DISC B



1) Ralph Stanley II – Taylor Brooke

2) Turner Foddrell – Slow Drag

3) Steve Kilby – Durham’s Bull

4) Carl Jones – One Fond Adieu

5) Jim Lloyd – Silver Bells

6) Carl Martin – Farewell To You Baby

7) Tori Bartfai – Black Mountain Rag

8) Garry Dalton – Don’t Let Cain Kill Abel

9) Henry Whitter – What You Gonna Do With The Baby

10) Brandon Davis – Evan’s Smile

11) Junior Blankenship – There Ain’t Nobody Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone

12) Scott Perry – Spanish Fandango

13) Hobart Smith – Railroad Bill

14) Denny Alley – Sweet Serenity

15) Gerald Anderson – Forked Deer

16) Marvin Foddrell – Looking For My Woman

17) Michael Brown – Victory Medley

18) Junior Sisk – Single Girl, Married Girl

19) Spencer Strickland – Devil’s Dream

20) James Lowry – Early Morning Blues

21) Jimmy Mullins – Soft Mountain Breeze

22) Scott Freeman – Over The Waterfall

23) Ernest “Pop” Stoneman – The Old Hickory Cane

24) Tim Yates – The Mountains Are Where You Long To Be

25) Wyatt Rice – Damascus

26) Maybelle Carter – Wildwood Flower

If you are well familiar with the six string scene in southwestern Virginia, you may recognize most of these names, but it’s likely you’ll discover some flatpickers that are new to you. And that is the purpose of this project, to expose fans of traditional guitar music to players from this part of the state. A few of these tracks may be on recordings you already own, but the rest are either obscure or little-known, making it a voyage of discovery.

Though the Kickstarter campaign has hit its goal, it is still in effect for one more day, allowing for the opportunity to receive the CD right away, before it goes into wide distribution. Delivery is expected later this month.

Here’s the video that accompanies the campaign, with some words of enticement from Wayne Henderson and Ralph Stanley II, both of whom perform on the project, and will be highlighted during the next eight days of the Mountains Of Music Homecoming.