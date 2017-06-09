Folks at The Crooked Road, Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail, are in a jolly mood this morning. Not only is their showpiece celebration, Mountains Of Music Homecoming, starting today across southwestern Virginia, they have just learned that the Kickstarter campaign to fund their upcoming Crooked Road Guitar Sampler CD, A Century Of Heritage Guitar Music, was successful.
The two-CD set will include 51 tracks of classic and contemporary recordings of Appalachian guitar music, reaching back to icons like Maybelle Carter and Pop Stoneman, and presenting modern artists like Tony Collins and Sammy Shelor.
Take a look at the track listing to see what the album holds…
DISC A
1) Maybelle Carter – The Cannon-Ball
2) Lesley Riddle – Motherless Children
3) Jesse McReynolds – The Turkey Derby
4) James Alan Shelton and George Shuffler – Banks of the Ohio
5) E. C. Ball – Pretty Polly
6) Wayne Henderson – Sally Anne
7) Scott Fore – Barnyard Funk
8) Doug Rorrer – Don’t Let Your Deal Go Down
9) Tony Collins – Sheebeg and Sheemore
10) J. C. Poff – Jaybird Boogie
11) Stephen Tarter and Harry Gay – Unknown Blues
12) Josh Pickett – Nine Pound Hammer
13) King Edward Smith – King Edward Blues
14) Matt Bright – Salt Creek
15) Mac Traynham – In The Blue Hills Of Virginia
16) Dean Jackson – I Gave My Love A Cherry (The Riddle Song)
17) Fields Ward – Riley And Spencer
18) Will Jones – Cash’s Last Ride
19) Sammy Shelor – A Wound Time Can’t Erase
20) Archie Edwards – The Road Is Rough And Rocky
21) Nick Weitzenfeld – Cluck Ole Hen
22) Olen Gardner – Shady Grove
23) J. C. Pierce – The Ballad Of Caty Sage
24) Claiborne Woodall – Farewell Blues
25) Jackson Cunningham – Would You Care
DISC B
1) Ralph Stanley II – Taylor Brooke
2) Turner Foddrell – Slow Drag
3) Steve Kilby – Durham’s Bull
4) Carl Jones – One Fond Adieu
5) Jim Lloyd – Silver Bells
6) Carl Martin – Farewell To You Baby
7) Tori Bartfai – Black Mountain Rag
8) Garry Dalton – Don’t Let Cain Kill Abel
9) Henry Whitter – What You Gonna Do With The Baby
10) Brandon Davis – Evan’s Smile
11) Junior Blankenship – There Ain’t Nobody Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone
12) Scott Perry – Spanish Fandango
13) Hobart Smith – Railroad Bill
14) Denny Alley – Sweet Serenity
15) Gerald Anderson – Forked Deer
16) Marvin Foddrell – Looking For My Woman
17) Michael Brown – Victory Medley
18) Junior Sisk – Single Girl, Married Girl
19) Spencer Strickland – Devil’s Dream
20) James Lowry – Early Morning Blues
21) Jimmy Mullins – Soft Mountain Breeze
22) Scott Freeman – Over The Waterfall
23) Ernest “Pop” Stoneman – The Old Hickory Cane
24) Tim Yates – The Mountains Are Where You Long To Be
25) Wyatt Rice – Damascus
26) Maybelle Carter – Wildwood Flower
If you are well familiar with the six string scene in southwestern Virginia, you may recognize most of these names, but it’s likely you’ll discover some flatpickers that are new to you. And that is the purpose of this project, to expose fans of traditional guitar music to players from this part of the state. A few of these tracks may be on recordings you already own, but the rest are either obscure or little-known, making it a voyage of discovery.
Though the Kickstarter campaign has hit its goal, it is still in effect for one more day, allowing for the opportunity to receive the CD right away, before it goes into wide distribution. Delivery is expected later this month.
Here’s the video that accompanies the campaign, with some words of enticement from Wayne Henderson and Ralph Stanley II, both of whom perform on the project, and will be highlighted during the next eight days of the Mountains Of Music Homecoming.