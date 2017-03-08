Lulu Roman signs with Poor Mountain Records

Poor Mountain Records has announced the signing of noted comedienne and Gospel recording artist Lulu Roman to the label, and will release her first ever bluegrass album later this spring.

Still going strong at 70 years of age, Roman is excited to add bluegrass to her performing repertoire, and will record a new project with Chosen Road as her band. In fact she will be accepting dates for bluegrass shows with Chosen Road throughout this year and beyond.

Many long time bluegrass fans will remember Lulu from her appearances as a comic character on the Hee Haw television program in the 1960s.

Lulu spoke recently with Rick Dollar with Radio Dog Productions where she discussed her plans for this new venture.

Jonathan Buckner with Chosen Road says that they are looking at a May release for Lulu’s new album, and that anyone interested in booking her bluegrass show should contact them at 304 952 8863.