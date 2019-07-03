Looking For A Reason from Ronnie Bowman

Have I mentioned how nice it is having Ronnie Bowman active in bluegrass again? The former Lost and Found and Lonesome River Band vocalist was away for awhile after he found success in Nashville as a songwriter, but since re-emerging with the Band Of Ruhks in 2015, Ronnie has been cutting the grass on a regular basis.

This week we get a second single from his upcoming album with Engelhardt Music Group, one called Looking For A Reason, which Bowman wrote with Shawn Camp. Longtime fans will recognize the swing rhythm of this jaunty little number, as Ronnie has used it in the past for other hit songs he has recorded.

Here he is supported by Rob McCoury on banjo, Dennis Crouch on bass, Wyatt Rice and Shawn Camp on guitar, Aubrey Haynie on mandolin, and Stuart Duncan on fiddle. Camp and Garnet Bowman provide the harmony vocals.

Looking For A Reason will be available commercially wherever you stream or download music on July 12, but radio programmers can get the track now at AirPlay Direct.