Lonely Christmas Call from Reno and Harrell

Here’s a nice Merry Christmas gift from the Reno and Harrell Band, made up of the sons of the original Don Reno and Bill Harrell.

Mitch Harrell, Don Wayne Reno, and Dale Reno are giving away a free download of their recording of George Jones’ 1962 number, Lonely Christmas Call. It’s a powerfully lonely song, which Mitch sings with all the sincerity it deserves.

Don says they just cut it last week, and want to share it with all their friends and fans online at Christmas time.

They put this video together for the song, filled with photos of their famous bluegrass fathers and themselves through the years. Great fun!

The free download is available online.