Friday at the 2017 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies

The Jesse Alexander Band opened the Friday festivities at the Christmas in the Smokies Bluegrass Festival. They are a family band from New York who provide a mix of classic and newer bluegrass music. Jeff Brown & Still Lonesome followed giving the audience a full measure of Larry Sparks-Ralph Stanley sound.

Garrett Newton is a new, young banjo picker. He, with the tutelage of Lorraine Jordan, has put together an excellent band. Lead singer, Allen Dyer, was joined by his father, Glen, for a couple tunes. Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers brought their Christmas finery to go along with their always great music. The band is winding down 2017 and looking forward to a relaxing Christmas season. The Gary Waldrep Band closed out the day’s show as only Gary can. Music with high energy and a few hijinks!