Friday at the 2017 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies

Posted on by Bill Warren

The Jesse Alexander Band opened the Friday festivities at the Christmas in the Smokies Bluegrass Festival. They are a family band from New York who provide a mix of classic and newer bluegrass music. Jeff Brown & Still Lonesome followed giving the audience a full measure of Larry Sparks-Ralph Stanley sound.

Garrett Newton is a new, young banjo picker. He, with the tutelage of Lorraine Jordan, has put together an excellent band. Lead singer, Allen Dyer, was joined by his father, Glen, for a couple tunes. Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers brought their Christmas finery to go along with their always great music. The band is winding down 2017 and looking forward to a relaxing Christmas season. The Gary Waldrep Band closed out the day’s show as only Gary can. Music with high energy and a few hijinks!

  • Jesse Alexander Band at the 2017 Bluegrass Christmas In The Smokies festival - photo © Bill Warren
  • Jesse Alexander Band at the 2017 Bluegrass Christmas In The Smokies festival - photo © Bill Warren
  • Jeff Brown & Still Lonesome at the 2017 Bluegrass Christmas In The Smokies festival - photo © Bill Warren
  • Jeff Brown & Still Lonesome at the 2017 Bluegrass Christmas In The Smokies festival - photo © Bill Warren
  • Garrett Newton Band at the 2017 Bluegrass Christmas In The Smokies festival - photo © Bill Warren
  • Garrett Newton Band at the 2017 Bluegrass Christmas In The Smokies festival - photo © Bill Warren
  • Garrett Newton Band at the 2017 Bluegrass Christmas In The Smokies festival - photo © Bill Warren
  • Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers at the 2017 Bluegrass Christmas In The Smokies festival - photo © Bill Warren
  • Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers at the 2017 Bluegrass Christmas In The Smokies festival - photo © Bill Warren
  • Gary Waldrep Band at the 2017 Bluegrass Christmas In The Smokies festival - photo © Bill Warren
  • Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers at the 2017 Bluegrass Christmas In The Smokies festival - photo © Bill Warren
  • Gary Waldrep Band at the 2017 Bluegrass Christmas In The Smokies festival - photo © Bill Warren

Other articles you might enjoy