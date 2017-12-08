It was a good year for Alice Gerrard

She is featured on more than 20 recordings, with Tommy Jarrell, Matokie Slaughter, Carl Nelson, Jody Stecher, Kate Brislin, Kay Justice, Al McCanless, Mike Auldridge, Jim Watson, Bryan Sutton, Rob Ickes, Tom Rozum, Stuart Duncan being featured singers and/or instrumentalists, among others.

Her many talents such as her powerful, hard-edged vocals; her compelling, eclectic songwriting; and her instrumental mastery on rhythm guitar, banjo, and old-time fiddle have been praised in several publications, Billboard, Bluegrass Unlimited, The Washington Post, The New York Times, Time magazine, Dirty Linen, No Depression and New Country, included.

She has earned numerous honors, including an International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Distinguished Achievement Award, a Virginia Arts Commission Award, the North Carolina Folklore Society’s Tommy Jarrell Award, and an Indy Award.

Follow the Music was a Grammy Award nominee for Best Folk Album in 2015.

Ms Gerrard, a tireless advocate of traditional music, has come a long, long way in a career spanning over 60 years.

As John Lawless, also the well-deserved recipient of a personal IBMA award this year, wrote in January, Alice Gerrard is the subject of a documentary film.

Alice Gerrard is, understandably, enthused by the progress made towards the completion of this video biography ….

“I am very excited about this project, the teaser was wonderful and there was very good response at IBMA.”

The film’s director Kenny Dalsheimer provides this update while reflecting on his early involvement with Ms Gerrard …

“I have loved working on this project, getting to know Alice and her music, and making friends along the way. I did not know anything about Alice’s life and music prior to meeting her for the first time about two years ago, and I hope to create a film that will invite many others new to her music into her life of music making, documenting, and passing on the traditions and music she so loves. I began following and documenting Alice (and others) about two years ago and we’re pushing now to shoot final interviews and capture some of the film threads I’ve been shooting at the start of the project. I do continue to follow Alice and expect to be shooting into 2018. We also have begun pre-post production chores such as transcribing and logging interviews and footage. Our plans for final production work and starting up post production will move forward this Fall/Winter and into 2018; and the pace of our work will depend on our success in raising needed funds. We’re currently running our Old Time Crowdfunding Campaign with a goal to raise $20K over the coming month or so. We launched this during IBMA 2017 and have had great success so far. We welcome you, Bluegrass Today, and others spreading the word about the campaign and the project. This current campaign represents about 20% of our total funding needs of $120K which will cover post production, licensing/rights, distribution, etc. We are building a list of individual donors who can come on as Associate Producers at higher giving levels (e.g. $2,500, $10,000 and up); and will be asking organizations and businesses for similar levels of support and sponsorship. We also continue to look for grant opportunities and expect to launch at least one more crowdfunding campaign in 2018. I also wanted to share that our film is fiscally sponsored by the Southern Documentary Fund (SDF). In the US, all contributions to the film via SDF are tax-deductible.”

To stress that she has not retired completely, Alice Gerrard shared her plans for next year with us ….